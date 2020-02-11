× The stars of cult classic Napoleon Dynamite are coming to Davenport for a live screening

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Napoleon, Pedro, and Uncle Rico are coming to the Adler Theatre for a live screening and moderated talkback…YES!

The Adler Theatre and VenuWorks will be hosting the Napoleon Dynamite: Movie & Conversation on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

The event includes a screening of the film followed by a “freewheeling, moderated discussion with actors Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).”

It’s been 16 years since Napoleon Dynamite came out of nowhere to become the sleeper hit of 2004. With some of the most quotable lines of any film in recent memory, this quirky cult comedy has had fans talking about ligers, tater tots and voting for Pedro ever since.

Reserved seat tickets ($30) will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.) and online at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet tickets will be available for $100 to anyone purchasing a ticket to the show.