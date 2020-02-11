Sixth grader stabbed in the face with a broken pencil at Glenview Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- A mother in East Moline says her son doesn't feel safe at Glenview Elementary School after a classmate stabbed him in the face with a broken pencil.

Candice Leshoure said that the rushed to the school as soon as she learned that her eleven-year-old son was hurt. Just before gym class on Monday, a sixth grade girl stabbed him in the face very close to his eye.

"I was like oh my god, this happened with another student?" Leshoure said. "And they said, 'yeah,' and I said, 'well where was everybody?'" she said.

Leshoure's son said he had an argument with the girl before she attacked him with the pencil. Seeing the cut on the boy's face, Leshoure pulled him out of school and took him to the doctor. She hopes facial glue will help prevent a permanent scar.

"I was afraid I was going to get stitches. I was thinking of that in my mind so my heart just dropped and I felt like I was on a rollercoaster," the boy said.

Leshoure said the girl involved only received a one-day in-school suspension. Glenview Middle School would not comment on the boy's injury or disciplinary measures for the girl.

"I do feel like if the shoe was on the other foot, and he cut a kid, and by him being a male, it would have been a very extreme punishment," Leshoure said. "And I do not think one day would have satisfied not the superintendent, not the school and not even the other child and their family."

Glenview Middle School told News Eight that the situation remains under investigation.

In the meantime, Leshoure worries about her son going back to class with the girl who hurt him.

"I don’t feel like he’s safe there. I don’t feel like there’s enough staff, and if there is enough I don’t feel like they’re doing what they need to do to keep our kids safe," she said.