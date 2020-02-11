Rocky’s 2019 yearbook recognized as one of the best in the country

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Rock Island High School’s journalism students have been recognized for producing one of the country’s most innovative yearbooks.

The 2019 high yearbook, titled, “Changing Times Unchanging Pride,” was one of six in the state to be chosen for the Herff Jones’ national publication portfolio. That field was narrowed down by judges after being part of a pool of 477 schools.

RIHS was recognized as one of the best for the innovation category.

Students who worked on the book were awarded with a certificate from Herff Jones on Monday, February 10. They also got a copy of the “Best Of” publication with a picture of the yearbook included.

The teacher who serves as the yearbook adviser, Sarah Miers, said she got a copy of that year’s portfolio 11 years ago when she took on the guiding role. It was meant to serve as inspiration for students working on the book.

“To be included in the book now shows a lot about how much the program has grown,” said Ms. Miers. “I am lucky that this program is made up of such great kids, who care about the yearbook and their school.”