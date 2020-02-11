× Radium levels exceed EPA standards in Carbon Cliff water

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois — The water in the Village of Carbon Cliff is in violation of standards set in place by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a statement from the village.

Residents were notified that too much radium was detected in water samples between October 1 and December 31, 2019.

Radium is a radioactive metal that forms when uranium and thorium decay in the environment. Radium occurs naturally and can be found at low levels in soil, water, rocks, and plants.

The notice explained that the standard amount is 5 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L). In Carbon Cliff, the radium levels were reading at 6 pCi/L.

Over time, the EPA says that exposure to radium can be harmful. If inhaled or ingested, it can lead to a higher risk of cancer.

The village’s statement indicated people could continue to use the water as they normally do, but cautioned that people with “specific health concerns” should talk to a doctor.

“This is not an emergency,” read the notice, “as our customers, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we are doing to correct this situation.”

In the village’s planning to diminish radium levels, leaders say they will blend the water coming from the village’s two wells before distributing it to residents. If need be, the village plans to stop using Well No. 1 until their reverse osmosis treatment facility is operational.

In addition, Carbon Cliff will continue to sample the water and monitor levels regularly, according to the statement. Once all violations are gone, the village will have to submit a statement of compliance.

Residents were asked to share the notice with others who drink the water.