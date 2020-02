Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Lock and dams along the upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers are getting $4.5-million in upgrades.

On the Mississippi, some of the investment is going towards lock and dams 20 through 25 from Saint Louis To Quincy.

A spokesperson from Representative Cheri Bustos office says the upgrades downstate will help improve the flow of goods and waterways here in the Quad Cities.