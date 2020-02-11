× Longtime CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera running against AOC

(CNN) — Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former longtime CNBC correspondent and anchor, has launched a challenge against the phenom freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement to CNBC. “I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and I want everybody to have the opportunity that I’ve had. That’s why I’m running.”

Caruso-Cabrera would run as a Democrat to the right of Ocasio-Cortez, who has labeled herself a “democratic socialist” and supports Sen. Bernie Sanders in the presidential primary.

In Caruso-Cabrera’s book, “You Know I’m Right: More Prosperity, Less Government,” Caruso-Cabrera unveiled her vision of limited government and explained why Ronald Reagan was her favorite president. (The forward to the book was written by Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s National Economic Council director.) She serves as a member of the board of directors for financial services firm Beneficient.

Caruso-Cabrera spent more than 20 years with CNBC, serving as a co-anchor for “Power Lunch” and as the network’s chief international correspondent, before leaving the network in 2018 to become a contributor. Her last day on air was February 7, according to a CNBC spokesperson.

About a dozen candidates have filed to run for the seat, which encompasses parts of the Bronx and Queens, even though Ocasio-Cortez will be difficult to beat.

Ocasio-Cortez gained star status in the Democratic party after her shocking win in 2018 over Rep. Joseph Crowley, a party boss in New York City and a member of the House Democratic leadership. The congresswoman has become a high-profile proponent for single-payer health care, the co-author of the Green New Deal legislation and a fundraising powerhouse, raising over $5.3 million last year. She gave her coveted endorsement to Sanders and has campaigned for his presidential campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez and Caruso-Cabrera didn’t respond to a request for comment.