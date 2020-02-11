× Jussie Smollett indicted by Chicago special prosecutor

WASHINGTON — Jussie Smollett has been indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb. The charges stem from a 2019 incident where the actor claimed he was the target of a hateful attack in Chicago, according to multiple reports.

According to Chicago’s WGN, no warrant has been issued, but reports say Smollett is due in court Feb. 24.

Last year Smollett was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for orchestrating the incident which made national headlines, but with little explanation the state’s attorney dropped all of the charges in March of 2019. Smollett told police that he was attacked by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs during the act.