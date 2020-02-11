Iowa lawmakers introduce right to die bill, allowing doctor assisted suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Iowa lawmakers introduced a right-to-die bill on Tuesday, February 11.

They say the bill would allow terminally ill Iowans with six months or less to live to have the right to ask for help ending their life.

Patients could ask doctors for medication that would allow them to die peacefully in their sleep.

Some doctors say assisted suicide goes against the code of medical ethics while others support a patient's right to choose.

Nine states and the district of Columbia have already passed similar laws.