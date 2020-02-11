In the Kitchen with Fareway: How to Choose Healthy Canned Vegetables and Beans

February is National Canned Food Month and so this month, Fareway Food Stores is showing us how to choose cans that are healthy, affordable, and easy to use!

On Tuesday, February 11th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer focused on canned vegetables and beans and what to look out for when buying these items:

Low sodium = Less than 140 mg per serving

No Salt Added = No salt added in the manufacturing process, but does not mean sodium-free

Reduced Sodium = Sodium is reduced by 25% from original produce

Lightly Salted = Sodium is reduced by 50%

