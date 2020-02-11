Get ready! Few inches of snow fall before season’s coldest temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The coldest air mass in our hemisphere has already broken loose and is headed south from the Arctic Ocean.

Temperatures this morning dipped into the 30s below zero in Central Canada. Thankfully, the air will moderate some as it works across the border into the U.S. Still, the coldest air of the season is anticipated for the Upper Midwest Thursday into Thursday night.

Before that happens, an area of low pressure will move from Texas to Ohio. That will produce some light snow to the Great Lakes with increasing amounts of moisture into New England.

In the Quad Cities, 1-3 inches is a good bet for snowfall with 3-6 inches east of US-34, including Knoxville, Toulon, and Princeton, Illinois.

You'll definitely want to shovel as soon as you can when the snow tapers of Thursday. Very cold and blustery conditions will follow.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen