Fourth man tried in connection with death of Burlington man found guilty of murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Another defendant has been convicted in the slaying of a 26-year-old man in southeast Iowa.

A Des Moines County jury found Emmanuel Spann guilty Monday, February 10 of first-degree murder and conspiracy. He was expected to be sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Spann was one of five men charged with killing Demarcus "Peanut" Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother's apartment in Burlington.

The other men charged in connection with the death were Andre Harris, Derrick Parker, Antoine Spann and Caesar Davison. Harris and Parker were sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Antoine Spann was sentenced to serve 20 years.

Davison, from Chicago, is the last of the five to go to trial. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.