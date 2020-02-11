Ex-NFL player sentenced for being drunk, armed at Iowa meeting

(AP)-- A former professional football player has been sentenced for being drunk and armed with a handgun at a county supervisors meeting in Iowa.

Sixty-three-year-old Mike Stensrud was sentenced Friday to two years' probation and 90 days of jail time, but 88 days were suspended.

Stensrud is a Winnebago County supervisor. He drank alcohol from a cup during a May 21 meeting in Forest City.

Court records say a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit for driving.

An officer found a pistol in one of Stensrud's pockets. Stensrud played at Iowa State before going pro. He retired from the NFL in 1989.

