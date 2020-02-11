× 911 outage for cell phones in Clinton County, eastern Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa– Clinton County and part of eastern Iowa are experiencing cell phone outages for 911 calls.

The outage first began “sometime overnight,” a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a phone interview.

If a Clinton County resident calls 911 the call will get answered in Jackson County, according to a Facebook post from Clinton County Communications published just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Callers are advised to provide detailed information about one’s location as the 911 operators who answer may be unfamiliar with the area, the post said.

“The fiber the 911 system runs on is being worked on,” the spokeswoman said, describing the fiber line as ‘cut’.

The spokeswoman was unsure of the scope of the outage, how long it would take to repair or if the cut line was accidental.

Landline calls to 911 are unaffected.