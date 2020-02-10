YOUR HEALTH: Virtual reality could be a better pain reliever than dangerous pills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 50-million Americans live with chronic pain.

And many take opioids to deal with it.

Now a new weapon in the fight against pain has some reaching for a virtual reality headset instead of the pill bottle.

Mia Hrabec is doing amazingly well just four months out of spine surgery.

"I had what is called a meningioma which is a benign tumor on my spinal cord," she said.

She underwent a five hour surgery to remove the tumor. But Mia was determined not to rely on opioids for pain.

"Pain medication was a concern for me because I have seen the effects on family members and loved ones."

"It became the quick fix, give someone a pill, and then they'll be able to do more," said physical therapist Jeff Hathaway of BreakThrough Therapy.

Hathway says we were taught the body tells the brain how to perceive pain when the opposite is true.

"The brain decides whether the signal it's getting is important and whether you should feel pain or not."

He says the key is giving patients the tools to desensitize their central nervous system and lower their sensitivity to pain.

He's using virtual reality technology combined with physical therapy to help patients manage pain without pills.

Patients are asked to rate their pain level and concentrate on mindful meditation.

Mia did the VR sessions pre and post surgery.

She only took three of the oxycodones she was prescribed.

"This is a game changer," said Hathaway.

"We can see a complete elimination or at least a reduction."

And Mia knows it.

"You can manage your pain without pain medication."

Mia is feeling stronger every day and says if she can do it anyone can.

Breakthrough Therapy tracked post-surgical patients in the program for one year and found that the cost of care was reduced by 45% which meant fewer pain medications and fewer ER visits.

If this story has impacted your life or prompted you or someone you know to seek or change treatments, please let us know by contacting Jim Mertens at jim.mertens@wqad.com or Marjorie Bekaert Thomas at mthomas@ivanhoe.com.