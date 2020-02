Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOMB, Illinois-- Western Illinois University now has the money to start work on a new performing arts center for the Macomb campus.

The state released nearly $9-million dollars to re-draft the plans.

The project has been on hold since November 2014 because the school never received the money from the state.

The plans include a 1400 seat auditorium connected to Brown hall along Western Avenue.

The school says Construction could begin as soon as fall.