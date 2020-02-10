Wake Brewing owners want something done after car crashes into fence, shatters window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- The owners of Wake Brewing in Rock Island want something done after a driver crashed into the brewery's fence causing significant damage.

Wake Brewing is on Fifith Avenue near the Fourth Avenue bend off of the Quad City Botanical Center. Fencing along the brewery's patio was damaged and a front window was shattered, according to a photo posted on the brewery's Facebook page Thursday.

Owners say they want to see a guard rail put in place or slower speed signs posted at the curve.

Brothers Justen and Jason Parris first opened the location in 2017.

Wake is still open.