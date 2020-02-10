Veterans who’ve found solace in farming are calling for others to follow suit

Posted 6:02 pm, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 06:12PM, February 10, 2020

ALEDO, ILLINOIS-- Generational farms are slowly fading away as the younger generation choose other jobs.

Some military veterans, on the other hand, are finding their way into the farm industry.

Current veterans are pushing for others to follow.

Amy Hess is serving her country twice, once by defending it and now by feeding it.

Related Story
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole, credits his new team

The former major was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2002.

In 2009 she realized she needed help.

A mother of three and a breast cancer survivor, she's now raising goats and chickens and beekeeping.

She says agriculture has it's therapeutic benefits and wants other vets to make the transition into farming.

A quarter of all veterans came from and are living in rural America.

Related Story
Veterans who’ve found solace in farming are calling for others to follow suit

In Joy, ex-navy medic Brian Dillie is living off the land.

According to the USDA's most recent survey, 11% of producers across the country have a military background and the average age of a veteran in the farming industry is 69. The big push now is to get those younger veterans into the industry.

Amy hopes to start selling her eggs and honey straight from the farm gate.

She says her long term goal is to plant fruit trees and sell fresh fruit and jam to her community.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.