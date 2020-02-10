Texas high schoolers build and donate dog houses to animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Hands-on skills are becoming life-long lessons.

As part of their career and technical education programs, students at Marble Falls High School in Texas are learning all about construction.

It may not be their life goal, but students in the construction class at Marble Falls are getting hands-on experience.

"Mostly just give them a taste, get them started," said instructor Leonard Venghaus. "If they never try it, they never know that they want to be it."

Part of his class for second-year construction students focused on framing homes. But instead of full-size homes, they started on a smaller scale.

"'Hey, you're doing some little houses?' I said, 'yeah,'" Venghaus said while explaining how the project came to be. "'They could be a dog house. We have a need for a dog house, could you give them to us?' I said, 'Sure we can.'"

"These are for animal shelter dogs so they don't really have a place to stay, so we knew it was for them so we wanted to make it special," said Camer Chandler, a junior at MFHS.

"Yeah, we painted them, we put trim on them, we put roofing shingles and everything," explained Bryson Bethune, who's also a junior.

They donated the dog houses to Living Love Animal Rescue in Marble Falls. That's where some of the school's work-based learning students volunteer during the week.

"This is an organization that needs as much help as they could get because we do house so many animals," explained the work-based learning teacher.

Because when it boils down to it, there was more to the lesson than just framing.

"For them to learn the life skills of service and also to bring more attention to it from the community what we're doing here," said Venghaus.

"It's great to give back, it makes you feel good. It just does, you can't explain it," said Chandler.