Tax season is here | What you can do right now to protect your identity

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Tax season is officially underway.

Employers were required to send out W2s by Jan. 31 and employees should already have them or will be getting them soon in the mail. It's critical to keep the sensitive information on your tax documents secure.

Here are some tips from Drue Kampmann at True Financial in Bettendorf to protect yourself right now.

FILE EARLY: Get your taxes in as soon as you have all your tax documents. There's only one returned allowed for each social security number. So you can get that information in before somebody else tries to use it and steal your return.

Get your taxes in as soon as you have all your tax documents. There's only one returned allowed for each social security number. So you can get that information in before somebody else tries to use it and steal your return. DON'T USE PUBLIC WIFI: If you're sending tax information through email or submitting your taxes online, use a private, password-protected WiFi network. That keeps hackers out of your accounts and away from those personal details.

If you're sending tax information through email or submitting your taxes online, use a private, password-protected WiFi network. That keeps hackers out of your accounts and away from those personal details. BE AWARE: Know what scams are currently going around in the Quad Cities. Be wary of people calling you from the IRS saying your info was compromised. The IRS will only contact you with a letter in the mail.

If scammers or hackers get your information it could cause a major headache.

"If your social security has been compromised, [identity thieves] can go out, get credit cards, loans in your name, access bank account info. They can create a lot of damage," Kampmann says. "Too many times I've seen people get compromised and it turns literally into a financial mess. It takes a lot of time to clean that up."

Kampmann says you should also take the time to adjust your tax withholding. He says it's better to not take out too much or too little with each paycheck. That way you don't risk someone trying to file for your tax return and getting your money.

Kampmann says your money is better spent or invested rather than giving the government essentially an interest-free loan.

The last day to file your taxes is April 15.