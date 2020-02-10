× Sterling police ask for help finding two suspects in armed robbery case

STERLING, Illinois– Sterling police are asking for help finding two people they say are linked to an armed robbery.

Sterling Police are asking for help finding Samantha Jo Thomas, 26, and James W. Zacharias, 26. They are both wanted for armed robbery out of Whiteside County.

Both are wanted in connection to an incident that occurred on February 3, 2020, in Sterling, Illinois where a man was robbed.

If you know the whereabouts of these wanted individuals, please contact the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement authorities. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.