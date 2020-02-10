Sportscast, February 10

Posted 11:25 pm, February 10, 2020, by

Assumption survives a tough home test versus Davenport North, Mercer County takes down Alleman in Regional action at Sherrard, Iowa's Cordell Pemsl arrested, PV's Max Murphy named Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year, and Augustana preps for a big conference matchup.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.