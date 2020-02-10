Assumption survives a tough home test versus Davenport North, Mercer County takes down Alleman in Regional action at Sherrard, Iowa's Cordell Pemsl arrested, PV's Max Murphy named Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year, and Augustana preps for a big conference matchup.
Sportscast, February 10
-
Sportscast January 7, 2020
-
Sportscast January 9, 2020
-
State bragging rights on the line at IHMVCU Shootout
-
North Scott holds field day to give students hands on experience
-
QC student hunger drive raises 568,000 meals
-
-
The Score – Week 6
-
Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
-
WQAD Sports January 14th- Hawks win on road and HS Hoops
-
Sportscast
-
WQAD Sports December 10th- Hoops Frenzy
-
-
Davenport man charged with 1st-degree murder after stabbing a man to death at the Relax Inn, police say
-
WQAD Sports January 28th
-
Warmer winter calls for fewer eagles in the QC this season