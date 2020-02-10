Natalie Portman’s Oscars cape included names of female directors who were snubbed

Natalie Portman found her own “subtle way” on the Oscars red carpet to celebrate female directors who were snubbed this year.

The actress wore a Dior cape that was embroidered with the names of several female directors who put out films over the past year.

The Oscars has faced backlash this year after only men were nominated for the best director category.

According to Variety, the names on Portman’s cape included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their critical work this year in my own subtle way,” Portman explained on the Oscars red carpet.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Only five women have ever been nominated for best director in the history of the Oscars, and only one, Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker,” has ever won in that category.

Last year, Portman called out the lack of female nominees while presenting the best director category at the Golden Globes.

“We are honored … to be here to present the award for best director,” Ron Howard said at the Golden Globes, to which Portman followed, “And here are the all-male nominees.”