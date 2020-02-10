× Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected police impersonator

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is launching an investigation after it received a call from a person saying that they had been pulled over by a suspected police impersonator.

In a press release and Facebook post, the sheriff’s office details that it got the call on Sunday, February 9th after the caller had reportedly been pulled over by the impersonator at about 5 a.m. in the morning in the area of Hwy 6 and Moscow Road.

The caller described the man as a 30-40 year old white male driving a black or otherwise dark-colored Ford Focus which had flashing red and blue lights behind the windshield.

An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional information regarding the incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 563-264-0188 Ext 109, 115 or 118.