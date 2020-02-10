Former Scott County Attorney looks back on groundbreaking DNA evidence in Klindt trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Jury selection is underway in Scott County in the trial for the man accused of killing a Cedar Rapids woman more than 40 years ago.

Michelle Martinko was killed back in 1979 when she was 18 years old. She had been stabbed in her parent’s car outside the Westdale Mall. Police arrested Jerry Burns in 2018. He’s plead not guilty.

It took 39 years for advancements in DNA technology to make an arrest for Martinko’s murder. Police started with DNA evidence from blood found in the car. They then matched the DNA to a straw used by burns using a genealogy website.

Former Scott County Attorney, Bill Davis, knows firsthand when it comes to DNA evidence in court cases. He claims to have been the first in the nation to have brought forward DNA evidence in a trial.

Davis was the Scott County Attorney 20 years ago. The peak of his career was when he used DNA evidence to prove James Klindt guilty of murdering his wife with a chainsaw in 1982. The only body part found was her torso in the Mississippi. But proving it belonged to Joyce Klindt involved DNA evidence, a term no one had heard of.

“No, we didn’t even use the term,” Davis says. “That’s all we have. And how do we identify that as being Joyce? There is no DNA. Forget about that. Well, the first thing we do is we try to get a blood test.”

The torso was sent to labs in Texas and Oklahoma and went through electrophoresis tests.

“They take a small specimen from both bone and muscle tissue and run electric current through it,” Davis explains.

Those test results were compared with family blood samples. Doctors came up with 121 different “genetic markers”, now called DNA, which was sent to a statistician in Iowa City.

“He came back and said that the probability of that torso being Joyce Klindt was 99%,” Davis recalls.

But the hardest part for Davis was convincing a jury that this DNA evidence could be trusted.

“It consumed me for a year, absolutely consumed me,” Davis says.

The evidence worked and the jury convicted Jim Klindt of second-degree murder. A first for Davis and something considered standard.

“Because of the development in the field, people rely on it – they accept it,” says Davis.

Klindt was released in 2004 and passed way in 2010.