× Former Moline city administrator is now Eldridge city administrator

ELDRIDGE, Illinois– Lisa Kotter has been hired as Eldridge’s new city administrator.

Kotter previously worked as the city administrator in Geneseo and Moline, Illinois and Clintonville, Wisconsin. Most recently she has served as the Interim City Administrator in Riverdale, Iowa.

Mayor Marty O’Boyle stated “After an extensive review of the applicants for our City Administrator position, the City Council and myself as Mayor, narrowed our selection to Ms. Lisa Kotter. Based on her strength of experience and desire to serve the interests of the citizens of our growing City of Eldridge, Iowa, we are looking forward to accepting Lisa into our Eldridge employee team and family.”

Kotter’s first day will be March 9.

According to her employment contract approved by the City Council on February 10, Kotter will be paid an annual salary of $106,200.