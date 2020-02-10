× Arctic cold snap on track for later this week

So, lets enjoy these next few days! We started on the right foot today with full sunshine and temperatures making their way back in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll experience a few clouds overnight before brighter skies prevail on Tuesday. Lows tonight will dip in the lower 20s before we return around the mid 30s Tuesday afternoon.

Southerly winds will return on Wednesday sending temperatures near the 40 degree mark! However, these winds will also carry an quick increase in clouds as the next system prepares to impact the area.

Strong cold front associated with this system will allow the rain developing later that afternoon to quickly change to snow that evening before ending by midnight Thursday morning. Very light accumulation is possible, but the big concern will be the wet pavement that evening icing up by Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures will plummet with the mercury falling in the single digits for most by Thursday morning with highs that day in the lower teens at best!

The core of this arctic cold will be felt Friday morning with temperatures either at or below zero.

Fortunately, its just a cold snap as temperatures will quickly recover with daytime highs this weekend above the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: