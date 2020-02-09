Tracking another active week with an Arctic blast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As our weekend storm system continues to pull away, any leftover drizzle Sunday evening will quickly fade away leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. These clouds will break up on Monday, though, giving us a nice, bright start to the new workweek.

Temperatures will remain fairly mild, too, holding in the middle 30s for daytime highs straight through Tuesday. Those hometowns that saw the snow this weekend will be a bit cooler, with readings in the lower 30s until the majority of that snowpack melts.

We continue to run a snowfall deficit for the season so far, but not by much. We've picked up 21 inches of snow this winter which is only four inches behind the normal value for this time of year. Snow lovers shouldn't give up hope yet, though, because February has been known to bring some wild weather through the Quad Cities.

Just in the last 10 years alone, we have seen some impressive numbers come out of late-season snowfall systems. Just recently in 2014, the month of February alone observed more than 22 inches of snow, and February 2011 wasn't too far behind. Even February of 2013 was quite impressive.

While the snow has been lacking, the cold air has also been lacking which is a big ingredient needed to fluff up those snowfall totals. We will get a taste of some much colder air by later this week after another storm system pushes through on Wednesday. This storm system is likely to bring us another mix of rain and snow with some minor accumulations in spots. We'll fine-tune that in the days ahead.

Getting back to the cold, the high-pressure system behind Wednesday's storm is quite strong and has origins all the way up in the Arctic. This will pull down some seriously cold readings for Thursday and especially Thursday night when temperatures are expected to dive double-digits below zero.

Thankfully, light winds will be in place and it appears wind chill values won't take much of a hit during this time.

The cold is also short-lived as temperatures will moderate into the 20s by Friday and then head for the 30s and 40s by the weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke