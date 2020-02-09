Slushy metro accumulations, shovels needed north today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 3:00pm for Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Bureau, Lee (IL), Jackson, Clinton, and Jones County.

A quick-hitting weather system will pass through our region today, bringing a combo if rain, sleet, snow, and even a rumble of thunder. All of this could end with a period of fog.

All of this should be done by 2:00pm with improving road conditions this afternoon.

Accumulations of snow are most likely north of the metro area where 1-3 inches is likely through mid-afternoon. Road conditions will be slippery as we go into the midday hours, even into the metro area if there are a few snow bursts. In the metro area, little/no accumulation is expected. Highs will reach into the middle 30s.

Some fog is possible this afternoon and evening due to little air movement after the system passes by to our east.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen