Rock Island teen found dead in Rock Falls after car crashed into a creek

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Whiteside County deputies arrived at the scene of a crash Sunday morning to find the driver dead in a submerged vehicle.

At about 7:15 a.m. on February 9th, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department dispatched deputies to the area of Dixon Avenue in Rock Falls in response to a car crash. The sheriff’s office says that the deputies were able to determine that a passenger vehicle was travelling eastbound on Dixon Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then flipped over and came to rest in the nearby Howland Creek.

Deputies found the driver deceased inside the vehicle and were able to identify him as a 17-year old Sterling teen Amarion Green. An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

The crash is still under investigation.