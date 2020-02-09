Faith leaders start “Plant 1000 trees QC” campaign with symbolic ceremony

DAVENPORT, Iowa– On Sunday, February 9 at 1:30 p.m., local faith leaders plan to come together at Temple Emanuel in Davenport to symbolically plant a sapling in a special pot.

According to the release, the sapling will be transplanted later in the spring. February 9, was chosen because it is “Tu Bishvat” in the Jewish calendar, celebrating a “New Year of the Trees.”

This ceremony will kick off a campaign to plant 1000 trees in the Quad Cities to help mitigate our climate crisis.

The Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith says they are partnering with Living Lands and Waters and a host of local environmental organizations for the tree planting.

The organization says orders for more than 10 trees per site/group are now being taken.

Please specify how many Burr Oak, Red Oak, White Swamp Oak and/or Persimmon trees. The approximately 6” high saplings will be delivered in to various sites in April. Order by emailing richdhendricks@msn.com.

Churches, groups, and organizations are advised to get their orders no later than Valentine’s Day.

Planting trees is one of the most helpful, enduring things we can do to mitigate and heal our climate crisis. “What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another,” ― Chris Maser, Forest Primeval: The Natural History of an Ancient Forest. “Now is the time for us to plant, a primeval act of hope!,” says Rev. Rich Hendricks of Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.

The ceremony will take place at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Avenue, Davenport,