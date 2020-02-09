Kewanee Police Department identify man missing since November 2019; puts out call for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois -- The Kewanee Police Department received a report that a man had been missing since November 2019, and is asking for help in the search.

The man in question is 30-year-old Branden Oliver of Kewanee. The report said that he had not been seen or heard from since the previous November.

Oliver has a number of identifying tattoos on his legs and on his arm. No information is currently known about his last known location.

The Kewanee Police Department is requesting the help of the public to locate Branden's current whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Branden's current location, please contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or through our department Facebook page.