Your snowy Sunday

We will see a mostly dry afternoon with a chance to see some peeks of sun later. Temperatures are going to be seasonal and chilly in the low 30s. A few snowflakes early afternoon can’t be ruled out but won’t be significant.

Overnight we will begin to see snow move in. Heaviest snow will work in by the early morning hours and most of us will wake up to snow beginning to accumulate. Accumulating snow will be likely north of I-80.

Between the Quad Cities and Dubuque, expect around 1-3 inches of snow to fall. If you are near Dubuque and north, the chance to see over 3 inches increases. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along Highway 20.

South of I-80 will see more rain and freezing drizzle as warm air flushes in during the afternoon. Depending on how far north the rain/snow line travels, it may diminish some of that snow received in the morning.

Travel conditions will be slick for most of tomorrow so be cautious when heading out on the roads, especially north of the Quad Cities.

Snow will move out by midnight Sunday with dry conditions moving in for Monday. The week ahead is looking more seasonal in temperatures with a couple chances to see some sunshine!