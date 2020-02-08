Tracking a new round of snow for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new winter storm system is still on track to impact the Quad Cities for the second half of our weekend bringing accumulating snow and even some rain to parts of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jo Daviess County in Illinois until 6pm Sunday evening. Areas along and north of US-20 are expected to receive several inches of snow that will create hazardous travel for much of Sunday morning before conditions improve by Sunday afternoon.

This storm will have the biggest impacts on areas north of the Quad Cities Sunday morning into the early afternoon. That's where light snow is expected to begin around 9am and become briefly moderate to heavy at times. Reduced visibility and slushy accumulation on road surfaces can be expected. As warmer air works northward, the snow will mix with and then transition to all rain by early Sunday afternoon, ending most of the travel hazards by 2 to 3pm as the snow begins to melt.

Further south, in the immediate Quad Cities down towards Galesburg and Burlington, light snow will begin around 8am and then quickly mix with rain around 10am before changing to all rain by the noon hour. Very light accumulations of less than half an inch are expected in these areas with minimal impacts to travel. The precipitation will come to a complete end by mid-afternoon Sunday.

Snowfall totals will be heaviest the further north you go, with 2 to 4 inches likely from Dubuque to Galena through Freeport and Rockford. Further south, closer to Mount Carroll, Sterling/Rock Falls, Maquoketa, and Dixon, amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Closer to I-80, less than an inch is likely with most locations here picking up a dusting.

Visibility will still be reduced in any areas that see the snow tomorrow morning and afternoon, so plan ahead for some delays if you are traveling.

As temperatures rise above freezing area-wide by Sunday afternoon, travel conditions will begin to significantly improve.

Beyond this storm system, the start of the new work week looks quiet! Our next weather system will not be arriving until Wednesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke