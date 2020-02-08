× Bettendorf police have possible suspect for incidents of drive-by BB gun vandalism

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Many people phoned into the Bettendorf Police Department on Friday reporting that their property had been damaged by BB gun fire, and police got right to work investigating.

In a now-updated Facebook post from about 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7th, the Bettendorf Police Department released a statement revealing that the department had received numerous calls detailing the reports of damage that were reported to have occurred over Thursday night in the northern area of Bettendorf.

Police say that the suspect appeared to have been driving around town and shooting multiple pieces of property with a BB gun, and that they assessed the damage to total to about $20,000. They also put out a call for witness testimony and security footage.

At around the midnight of Saturday, February 8th, Bettendorf police updated the post to reveal that they had identified a suspect and were continuing the investigation.

If you believe you have surveillance video that may aid the case, the Bettendorf Police Department recommends that you call their Detective Bureau at 563-344-4023.