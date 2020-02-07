YOUR HEALTH: A pill becomes a sponge as it detects cancer in the esophagus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVINE, California – Anyone from babies to seniors can suffer from GERD, gastroesophageal reflux disease, a chronic condition that causes acid reflux and heartburn.

But GERD can be an early sign of cancer.

David Brown is one of the first people in the United States to try out a new test to detect a very dangerous cancer that claimed his dad`s life.

"Throughout my childhood he would be running to the restroom and vomiting," he remembered.

"He became jaundice that was due to liver metastasis, you know, from the esophageal cancer."

David already struggles with severe heartburn.

"I just a really bad stomachache that went on for days."

"A lot of people live with reflux, live with Barrett's esophagus, live with a soft shield cancer, and they just don't know it," explained Dr. Jason Samarasena, an interventional gastroenterologist at the University of California Irvine.

It's not clear what causes esophageal cancer, but it occurs when cells develop mutations causing them to grow and divide out of control. In addition to a physical exam, other tests used to diagnose esophageal cancer may include a barium swallow or esophagram which involves swallowing liquid and then X-rays are taken. An upper endoscopy will be required, which allows the doctor to see the lining of the esophagus.

Until now the only way to detect esophageal cancer would be with an endoscopy, where patients are sedated, a flexible camera is fed through the mouth, down to the stomach, taking four to five hours out of the patient's day.

The new Cytosponge takes just seven minutes without sedation.

The capsule, the size of a multivitamin, is connected to a string. The patient swallows the capsule. The outer coating dissolves in their stomach, releasing an expandable sponge.

The doctor then pulls the string.

Doctors are using the Cytosponge, though none in the Midwest yet.

"As we're pulling on the string, the sponges touching the, the esophageal tissue and collecting cells, and it collects about 500,000 cells throughout the esophagus," said Dr. Samarasena.

The cells are then analyzed for any signs of cancer.

"I really do think this is a game changer for this disease," he added.

Not all esophageal cancers can be prevented, but the risk of developing this disease can be greatly reduced by avoiding certain risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol.

Obesity has been linked with esophageal cancer and getting treated for reflux or Barrett's esophagus is crucial to avoid getting cancer.

