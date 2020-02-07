100% of precincts reporting | Check Iowa caucus results here

Watch: Iowa Democratic party chair holds press conference on caucus status

Posted 3:31 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 03:52PM, February 7, 2020

MGN images Iowa Caucus


Friday, February 7, at 3:30 p.m., Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price started speaking at the Northwestern Hotel to discuss updates in the 2020 Iowa Caucus process.

