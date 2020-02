Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 6 of The Score.

Assumption takes North Scott to overtime, where the Lancers walk away with the win 44-38. The Lancers remain undefeated in the MAC.

Things also go to OT in Rock Island where the Rocks edge out the Maroons 62-60.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Scott girls also stay on top of the MAC with a road win over Assumption.