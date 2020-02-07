× Shoveling snow for a small part of the area on Sunday

We have a few innocent flurries taking place south and west of the Quad Cities as a weak disturbance slides on through . Nothing more than a dusting to a half an inch is expected through this period especially for those particular areas. Otherwise, clouds and sun mixed for the rest of the afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy for the rest of the night before skies slowly improve on later Saturday. Overnight lows will drop in the lower 20s before climbing into the lower 30s on Saturday.

The next area of low pressure is still on track to arrive on Sunday. The southern two-thirds of the area will witness snow in the early morning hours before quickly changing to all rain for the rest of the day. Little to no accumulation expected.

However, the farther north of Route 30 you go the longer the snow will last and thus the better the accumulation. From Route 30 to Highway 20 is where 1-3 inches of snow is possible. From Highway 20 and points north is where 3-6 inches will likely fall.

Early next week looks bright and seasonally cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: