No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES — Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of outward engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The helicopter crashed into a mountain outside Los Angeles. The NTSB is investigating the accident, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year.

“Our investigators have already developed a substantial amount of evidence about the circumstances of this tragic crash,” said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt. “And we are confident that we will be able to determine its cause as well as any factors that contributed to it so we can make safety recommendations to prevent accidents like this from occurring again.”

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant and the eight others killed last month will be held Monday, February 24 at the Los Angeles Staples Center.