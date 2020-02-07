Local business, construction site targeted by thieves looking for scrap metal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Local business owner, David Hawk, is putting out a warning tonight after he said thieves snuck in overnight and stripped several of his service vehicles for cash.

Hawk is the current owner of AAA Rents - a party rental service located at 4500 3rd St. in Moline. He said he first heard about his shop being broken into after receiving a call from his employees.

"They started one of the trucks this morning and heard (a loud sound) and started looking around like 'What's going on?'," said Hawk.

Five of his seven trucks were stripped of their catalytic converter - an emission control device in most exhaust pipes that reduces toxic gases and pollutants. He said each of the trucks had two of them.

"They're not super big," said Hawk pointing to one thieves left behind. "But worth a lot more than just regular steel would be."

Hawk estimates one converter can be sold for anywhere between $50 - $500.

He said his business has several cameras surrounding the property. However, due to the height of the trucks, there was a blind spot.

"They came in from the side, probably in between the container and the truck, and crawled underneath each of them," Hawk said.

The entire repair process could take weeks according to Hawk. He said most repair shops can only take one truck at a time, evidently setting back his business.

"The last thing you want to do is show up to the customer's house to deliver stuff for their party or wedding and it sounds like you're bringing a stock car race with you," Hawk said.

Moline Police said Hawk's business was not the only target. According to police, a construction site in the 3900 block of 24th Street also reported a catalytic converter theft on February 2.

Hawk said when he called a local car dealership, Reynold's Ford, for replacement parts the salesman mentioned the dealership was also targeted a few weeks prior.

"I was surprised when I called the dealer and they said they got hit three weeks ago," said Hawk. "They’ve had customers bring in vehicles that have had it happen to them. So we’ll just be another one in the line of that happening

Now, Hawk said he is advocating for others to stay vigilant.

"It's something on every vehicle, everybody's a possibility," Hawk said.

Hawk estimates it will cost him anywhere from $9,650 - $11,500 to repair all five vehicles.