Honoring a Fallen Firefighter: Riverdale Remembers Analiese Chapman

RIVERDALE, Iowa -- Riverdale Fire Department is remembering and celebrating the life of Analiese Chapman, 20. She passed away Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 from complications of cystic fibrosis.

Analiese grew up in a firefighter family, and her long battle with cystic fibrosis didn't stop her from following her dreams. She joined the Riverdale Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter in November 2017.

"Analiese was the strongest person I've ever met," Assistant Fire Chief Brian Ballard says. "It didn't matter if she wasn't feeling well; she always had a smile on her face no matter what."

Analiese even got to work alongside her dad Greg at Riverdale Fire Department, after he retired from Le Claire Fire Department.

"I think it meant the world to her," Ballard says. "She loved it and he did as well."

Analiese's firefighter family at Riverdale say even when her health started to deteriorate at the end of 2019, just months after receiving a lung transplant, it didn't stop her.

"She always wanted to make sure everyone knew she was doing the best she could," Assistant Fire Chief Chris Bernard says. "Her spirits were up."

Both assistant fire chiefs agree that Analiese will leave a lasting legacy on the department.

"We all loved her, and we thought of her as a sister," Ballard says. "She will be dearly missed down here."

Bernard calls Analiese a role model, not just for firefighters, but for everyone.

"Analiese had all these things against her and she was always upbeat and excited to be involved," Bernard says. "And that gives you the impetus to do all you can."

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at the Waterfront Convention Center. A celebration of life will be held at the center on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 1 p.m.