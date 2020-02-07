× Dixon man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, police say

DIXON, Illinois– Nicholas L. Holland,29, of Dixon was arrested February 7 for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (2 counts), a Class X Felony.

The Dixon Police say they began a criminal investigation in January of 2020 that identified Holland as their suspect.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Holland with a bond amount of $150,000.00 (10%) and he was taken into custody.

Police say Holland was processed and taken to the Lee County Law Enforcement Building after not being able to bond.