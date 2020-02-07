26th Annual Quad City Regional Auto Show rolls into town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Volunteers spent hours cleaning cars and prepping displays ahead of the Quad City Regional Auto Show.

This is the 26th year for the show and 150 brand new vehicles are on display for the community. Organizers say the event has something for everyone, no matter what your style or type is, you're sure to find something eye catching.

The event begins Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 10am inside the RiverCenter in Davenport and ends at 9pm. It continues on Saturday (10am-9pm) and Sunday (10am-5pm), February 8th and 9th.