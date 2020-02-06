× Trinity Muscatine hospital to temporarily stop labor and delivery services

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Trinity Muscatine hospital is placing a temporary pause on its labor and delivery services.

The pause, which will begin Friday, February 7, is because of a shortage of OB/GYN physicians, according to UnityPoint Health — Trinity President and CEO, Robert J. Erickson.

“Like other health systems across the nation, we are challenged to recruit and retain OB/GYN physicians at rural hospitals,” he said. “We want every mother to have a great experience they expect in UnityPoint Health and physician coverage challenges impact that. We expect this pause to be temporary while we continue conversations toward a long-term sustainable solution the community deserves.”

For the time being, women who had planned to deliver their babies in Muscatine can instead go to Trinity’s BirthPlace in Bettendorf or Moline. The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City is also an option.

According to a statement from UnityPoint Health, all three options offer 24/7 neonatal care.

Erickson said the decision was “not driven by financial gain,” but instead is based on the well-being of patients.

“This is about how to provide a great experience for the people we serve so they can focus on what matters most. We hope to provide more information in the near future,” said Erickson.