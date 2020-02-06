× Tracking a couple of disturbances for the upcoming weekend

Great view of the sun on this Thursday with temperatures climbing around the low to mid 30s this afternoon.

Tracking a couple of disturbances to our west will have an small impact on our upcoming weekend.

Just a few clouds tonight as temperatures will dip around the 20 degree mark before climbing in the low to mid 30s on Friday. That night is when a weak disturbance will slide in from the west bringing a few flurries or light snow showers. Accumulation will be light with amounts under an inch.

Skies will temporarily improve that night into Saturday before a stronger disturbance arrives by Sunday. Southerly winds will blow ahead of the system sending temperatures near the 40 degree mark. During this period, a brief wintry mix of rain and snow will be all rain before ending toward evening.

Brighter skies return to start off the week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Another rain/snow mix is on track for next Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: