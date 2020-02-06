× Republican group raises concerns ahead of early voting in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A Republican committee brought forth concerns over the security of voting machines in Rock County on the day that early voting began.

A man representing a group within the Republican Central Committee showed up to the county building before early voting started on Thursday morning, February 6. Russell Christ said he showed up early to watch the opening of the election, but the doors were locked.

Christ said he was there to ask for a public testing of the polls and to ensure the memory cards in the machines would be secure.

“That’s why I’m here,” he said, “trying to make sure that your sacred vote is secure in Rock Island County”

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said they would not be holding a public testing.

“That’s not the way the process works,” she explained. Kinney said the election judges – one Democratic and one Republican – run a zero report before the voting begins.

“That’s to make sure the memory cards are clear and no votes have been cast,” she said. “That’s our proof of a fair election.”

As for the memory cards within the machines, Christ asked for security tape that would cover the card slot, as a way to ensure there was no tampering.

“That’s something I don’t have to do,” said Kinney. “Why haven’t I done that? For one thing, it would add more costs to elections, as if elections don’t cost enough.”

Kinney said the only people with access to the card slots, which are locked with a key, are election judges.

“Your vote will be counted in the Rock Island County Clerk’s office.”