Pay It Forward recognizes former Clinton Village Inn employee

CLINTON, Iowa-- Village Inn in Clinton unexpectedly closed leaving dozens of people without jobs.

Lynette Decker was one of the employees who lost her job Saturday, Jan. 25.

"I'm kinda at a loss for words right now," said Decker. "I just lost my job."

Decker has spent the last three years building a name for herself at Village Inn but now it's just an empty building. Her former coworker, Aubrie O'Haver, considers Decker a mentor who created great memories.

"Ever since the first day I met her when I walked into Village Inn, the first thing she said to me is 'I am huge on paying it forward'," said Aubrie O'Haver. "Every time I came into work she always gave me three tasks whether that's be kinder to older people, play with children, or just do a little extra pay it forward for a customer that came in."

To return the favor, O'Haver decided to nominate Decker for the $300 Pay It Forward award sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

Even though she just lost her job, Lynette will continue with tradition and always give back to her community.

"Everybody else you help, if I can make their day easier by five minutes than I will," Decker said. "That was the first thing I think I taught her was to pay it forward every chance she got because she was going through some hard times too."

If you know of someone doing good things in your community, someone who shows the core values of Ascentra Credit Union, which are Listening, Caring and Doing What's Right, why not Pay it Forward?

