Davenport woman dies after January hit and run crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A Davenport woman died Wednesday due to her injuries from a hit and run crash in January.

Abigail Lee-Price, 41, died Wednesday, Feb. 5 at an Iowa City, Iowa hospital due to injuries from a hit and run crash in Davenport on Jan. 30, the Davenport Police Department confirmed.

Lee-Price was found lying in the road with critical injuries in the 5800 block of North Brady Street after the crash, according to police.

Police also identified the identity of the driver but have not said if they face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Davenport police ask those with information about this crash to call the department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip on the “P3 Tips” app or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities website here.