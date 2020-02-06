× Davenport man arrested after he and his 16-year-old accomplice caught burglarizing multiple cars, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A Davenport man has been arrested after police say he stole from multiple cars and then tried to escape police custody.

Police say on February 6, Nibitanga Salvator 20, was caught stealing from at least 6 cars with his 16-year-old accomplice. Both Salvator and the teen ran away from the police when they arrived.

Police caught the teen and say they admitted to stealing from the cars. Salvator stole a car and sped away from the police. He ended up crashing and ran from police until he was caught at 3rd and Iowa after a 3-mile chase.

Police say Salvator claimed he wasn’t the suspect but police found the teens cellphone in his pocket. Officers say they confirmed burglaries with 4 different car owners and they arrested Salvator on multiple charges.

These charges include burglary, suspended license, open container, and 1st-degree theft.