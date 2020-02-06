COMING SOON: New Restaurant Opening in Moline, McManus Orthodontics and The Ruby Slipper On the Move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

24th Street and Blackhawk Road, Rock Island

McManus Orthodontics now has a spot just south of UnityPoint Health Trinity in the city, right off 24th Street. They're building a new office though on 24th Street, next to Blackhawk Road.

Dr. Michelle McManus says she's been practicing in the city since 2010. Now she's moving her business further to the south. The new spot's supposed to open as early as Wednesday, February 13th. That's when workers could start seeing patients there.

New Restaurant Opening in Moline

A brand-new airplane-themed restaurant is "Coming Soon" near the Quad City International Airport. Aircraft Grill is located at 2401 69th Avenue, Moline. According to its Facebook Page, Aircraft Grill is expected to open in February 2020. Its concept was created by the owners of Tap 22 in Silvis, who also opened Egg Parlor in Silvis in 2019.

Clothing Store Moving

"Coming Soon" to the other side of Bettendorf is The Ruby Slipper. The women's clothing store is moving from its spot on Middle Road to 53rd Avenue, sharing the same strip mall as Salon Halo.

You can help The Ruby Slipper celebrate its move by attending a Galentine's Day event on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. The event includes festive drinks, a gift basket drawing, new merchandise, and more.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with “Coming Soon” in the subject line.